CID files chargesheet in ‘misuse’ of Christian charity funds case

The Crime Investigating Department of Telangana police has after years of investigation filed a chargesheet in the Nampally criminal courts in connection with the alleged misuse of public funds to the tune of crores by OM (Operational Mobilisation) India Group of Charities.

The chargesheet filed in the 6th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate by the CID mentions that there was continuous embezzlement of public funds of about ₹296.6 crore collected as donations by Operation Mercy India Foundation from national and international donors/donor agencies for upliftment of underprivileged children of dalit and other marginalised communities.

The 45-page chargesheet named 20 key persons associated with OM India Group of Charities for indulging in criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, forgery by falsification of records, using forged documents as genuine, cheating and msimanagement of funds of the charities.

The chargesheet said the accused persons diverted funds to other accounts of OM India Group of Charities, where they are managing the affairs of administration, pooling diverted funds into fixed deposits, and personal accounts, with dishonest and malafide intention of pecuniary gain, abusing the powers entrusted for service of underprivileged, oppressed, suppressed and depressed classes.

The case pertains to 2016 when Gorwipaga Albert Lael, who earlier worked as chief financial officer for OM India Group of Charities, lodged a complaint against Joesph D’Souza, chief functionary, alleging mass embezzlement of public funds.

The charge sheet said the investigation prima facie established charges against all the 20 accused of committing offences punishable U/sec. 120-B, 420, 409, 471, 477-(A) r/w 34 of the IPC and Section 37 of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act-2010.

It may be mentioned here that the Hyderabad-based Christian charity Operation Mobilisation was initially founded and established in mid-1960s by missionaries of OM International, which spread its charitable activities to about 110 countries. OM India purchased 11.5 acres of land on Medchal road in Jeedimetla village and established offices, training centres and other facilities with donations. Subsequently, the promoters severed ties with the international organisation and are running it as an independent entity.

In a release, OM Restoration Society vice-president Albert Lael and general secretary Beena Rao thanked the Telangana police for uncovering beyond reasonable doubt a multi-crore scandal entailing dalit children sponsorship funds, Bible scam and tsunami relief fund misuse. The society representing the former directors and staff of OM India Group of Charities demanded that the persons charged should demit office immediately. They also appealed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister to appoint advocate commission to arrest further loot of the charity funds.

