Church to come up on new secretariat

Foundation stone laid by Medak Diocese

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accorded equal importance to all religions and cultures to ensure that the State remains a symbol of religious tolerance, MLC Rajeshwar Rao said.

He hailed the Chief Minister for the latter’s decision to construct a spacious church on the premises of the new secretariat complex.

Diocese of Medak of the Church of South India Bishop Reverend A.C. Soloman and Mr. Rajeshwar Rao laid the foundation stone for the new church on Thursday.

Bishop Dr. Solomon took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the new church and performed special prayers. The State Government allotted ₹1.5 crore and 500 yards for the construction of the church but the foundation stone laying ceremony was a low key affair owing to the ongoing construction works on the premises.

Mr. Rajeshwar Rao said that the government took up a slew of welfare schemes for Christians and was also providing financial assistance to women hailing from the community under Shaadi Mubarak scheme. It had also simplified the official process involved in the construction of churches in the State.

Bishop Dr. Solomon appreciated KCR for safeguarding the secular fabric and giving priority to all communities. He thanked the government for bearing all construction expenses for the new church. Roads and Building superintendent engineer E. Satyanarayana explained the design of the proposed church to the employees and Christian heads.