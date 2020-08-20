Telangana

Chunk of cement crashes in OGH toilet

A chunk of cement crashed from the ceiling on to a commode in Osmania General Hospital on Thursday. It fell directly on the commode in the washroom of the Cardiology Duty Medical Officer. This is not the first such incident. Doctors and patients in the hospital were terrified when plaster of Paris or cement fell off the ceiling in the hospital’s In-Patient block and Quli Qutb Shah block.

