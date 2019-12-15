Telangana

Christmas festive season sets in

Large number devotees at Yesu Jayanti Jatara conducted every year Second Saturday and Sunday of December at CSI Church in Sangareddy.

Large number devotees at Yesu Jayanti Jatara conducted every year Second Saturday and Sunday of December at CSI Church in Sangareddy.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The preparations for grand celebrations of Christmas are on. Two days of pre-Christmas prayers began at Church of South India (CSI) on Saturday night. Reverend A.C. Solomon Raj offered the prayers. MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has participated in prayers on Sunday and laid foundation stone for the construction of new church on the premises. He has also promised to raise funds from different sources.

