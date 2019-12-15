The preparations for grand celebrations of Christmas are on. Two days of pre-Christmas prayers began at Church of South India (CSI) on Saturday night. Reverend A.C. Solomon Raj offered the prayers. MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has participated in prayers on Sunday and laid foundation stone for the construction of new church on the premises. He has also promised to raise funds from different sources.
Christmas festive season sets in
foundation laid for new churd
