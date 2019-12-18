Telangana

Christmas Eve celebration in Raj Bhavan

Governor Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others at the Christmas Eve celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday .

Christmas Eve was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. All the staff members and their families and children participated in the event.

Among the participants were retired civil servants Aruna Bahuguna, Raechel Chatterjee and Daphne Rebello. They sang carols in praise of Jesus Christ.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked people to observe Christ’s teachings on peace, harmony and universal brotherhood. They could also sing praises about the Lord.

