Christmas celebrations with transgenders

December 22, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Montfort Social Institute (MSI) at Ramanthapur has welcomed Christmas this year by celebrating it with the transgender community of the city.

The event ‘Montfort Rainbows Christmas Celebrations’ was organised by MSI on its premises on Thursday, which was attended by several transgenders and activists working in the field.

Hannah Alice Simon, a visually-challenged student, singer and motivational speaker, delivered the online Christmas message and shared her experience of growing up with the community.

Various cultural performances such as magic show and dance were rendered by the transgenders, followed by interaction between trans and cis persons.

Bishop Wilson Singham conducted the prayers and gave Christmas blessings, accompanied by carol singing. A cake was cut, lunch was organised and Christmas gifts were distributed to all the participants, Varghese Thekanath from MSI informed.