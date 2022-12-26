  1. EPaper
Christmas celebrations back in Hyderabad after two years

Churches were illuminated and grandly decorated while carol singing, Santa distributing gifts and bursting of firecrackers made the celebrations more exciting.

December 26, 2022 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Worshippers light candles at St. Mary’s Basilica on the occasion of Christmas, in Secunderabad on December 25, 2022.

Worshippers light candles at St. Mary’s Basilica on the occasion of Christmas, in Secunderabad on December 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The grandeur of Christmas celebrations was back after two years of lull due to the pandemic with devotees thronging churches since Saturday midnight for special prayers.

The pomp and gaiety associated with the celebrations were seen right from Saturday evening in several churches in the city as huge numbers attended the midnight mass and also the special prayers on Sunday morning.

Churches were illuminated and grandly decorated while carol singing, Santa distributing gifts and bursting of firecrackers made the celebrations more exciting.

Attired in their best, people exchanged greetings and gifts and cut cakes. They organised prayers for peace and highlighted the message of Jesus’ birth. Cultural programmes for senior citizens and children were also organised.

The biggest congregation was seen at the 200-year-old St. John’s Church and St Mary’s Basilica at Secunderabad. Celebrations were equally vibrant at St Mary’s Church, All Saints Church, Wesley Church, Holy Trinity Church, Baptist Church in Narayanguda, St. Joseph’s Cathedral at Gunfoundry, Millennium Methodist Church and St George’s Anglican Church at Abids.

Special celebrations were also held by the Anglo-Indian community at Lalaguda, unique given the history connected to the people.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy were among those who greeted the Christian community.

Ms. Soundararajan said that Jesus Christ’s life symbolises love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood and sacrifice. KCR said that His teachings contributed to universal brotherhood.

