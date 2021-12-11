Christmas celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan

Cong., if voted to power, will include Dalit Christians in SC list: Revanth

Christmas celebrations were held at Gandhi Bhavan where all the senior Congress leaders participated and recalled the contribution of Christians in nation-building.

The celebrations were attended by former PCC president and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, working president J. Geetha Reddy, MLC T. Jeeven Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, Youth Congress national General Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav and AICC Minorities Department Co-Convener Anil Thomas.

Mr. Revanth Reddy promised that the Congress, if voted to power in next elections, would include Dalit Christians in the Scheduled Castes. He praised the services being rendered by Christian organisations in the country in providing quality education and medical care.

He said that the Congress had been working hard to maintain communal harmony and unity in the country. Congress believed in unity in diversity and while in power it took measures to provide equal growth opportunities to all sections of society.

Mr Revanth Reddy recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave a call for 'Garibi Hatao' with an intention of addressing the needs of all sections of society. Now AICC president Sonia Gandhi had been striving to protect the interest of all citizens in the country.

He said Sonia Gandhi, who lost her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and then her husband Rajiv Gandhi in tragic incidents, knew the value of life. For the same reason, she granted statehood to Telangana as she wanted to stop youth and students from committing suicide.