Christmas celebrated at Medak Church

December 26, 2022 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Christmas was celebrated with great pomp and show at Medak Church on Sunday beginning with prayers in the wee hours.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and others participated in the celebrations and offered special prayers.

A large number of devotees, not only from Telangana but also from Karnataka and Maharashtra, visited the church and offered prayers.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Satyavathi visited the Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple at Papannapet mandal along with her family to offer prayers.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that BRS was established to extend more benefits to people like 24x7 power supply in Telangana.