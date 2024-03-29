Christians commemorate Good Friday with prayers and fast

March 29, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Members of the Christian community in Hyderabad and Secunderabad solemnly observed Good Friday marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Calvary through prayers and fasting. The Passion Play was staged by parishioners of almost every Catholic church in twin cities. At the St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gunfoundry, there was a moving staging of Passion Play to show the final stages of crucifixion of Jesus Christ. A similar performance was staged at the Sacred Heart Church South Lalaguda in Secunderabad. Churches organised special prayers to mark the occasion.

In his message to the Christian community, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that good deeds like service, kindness and brotherhood taught by Jesus Christ along with the message of peace and compassion inspire mankind forever. The CM hoped that the Christian fraternity will mark Good Friday in memory of the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ in his entire life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.