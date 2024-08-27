GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christian clergy urge government to pay monthly dole

602 pastors from rural areas felicitated by Telangana United Christian Pastors Association

Published - August 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Eighty-six-year pastor K. Samuel from Karimnagar being felicitated at a programme organised by TG United Christian Pastors Association in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Eighty-six-year pastor K. Samuel from Karimnagar being felicitated at a programme organised by TG United Christian Pastors Association in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Telangana United Christians Pastors Association on Tuesday made a fervent appeal to the State government to ensure that the recognised pastors got monthly financial support as is paid to other religious preachers.

At a huge gathering at Baptist Church, Narayanguda here, as many as 602 pastors, who had rendered long service in the rural areas were felicitated by TUCPA. Eighty-six-year old pastor from Karimnagar district K. Samuel was the senior-most among those honoured by Rev Paulson Raj and Dr. G. Jayaprakash, founders of Christhu Jyothi Ministeries, which has built Asia’s largest Church in Karunapuram in Warangal district.

Speaking at the function, TUCPA General Secretary Goneh Solomon Raj and several pastors urged the government to issue permission for construction of churches. They also wanted allotment of lands for Christian burial grounds and free power for religious places under LT VII B category as applicable to religious structures.

An appeal was also made to consider people of Christian faith for nominated posts in State-run corporations and institutions. Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav and Himayathnagar Corporato5r Mahalaxmi Raman Goud also felicitated pastors from all parts of the State.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / christianity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.