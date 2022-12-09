  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Chorus to begin work on OGH

December 09, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Alumni Association of Osmania Medical College, students, faculty and doctors at a rally demanding work on new blocks of Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

Alumni Association of Osmania Medical College, students, faculty and doctors at a rally demanding work on new blocks of Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hundreds of people rallied in front of Osmania General Hospital on Friday to demand starting of work on the new blocks of the hospital.

“They should start work. They have agreed to conserve the building and create four units: an OPD block, diagnostics block, and two inpatient wards. We want the government to start the work immediately,” said Dr. Iqbal Jaweed of the Alumni Association of Osmania Medical College. OMC students, faculty, doctors and heritage activists joined the march.

In May, the State government unveiled a plan to spend ₹560 crore to turn around the century-old hospital. Accordingly, the old building is set to be conserved and turned into the administrative offices, library, lecture hall and counselling centre. “But there has been no movement on the front and we are worried,” said Dr. Jaweed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.