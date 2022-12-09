Chorus to begin work on OGH

December 09, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hundreds of people rallied in front of Osmania General Hospital on Friday to demand starting of work on the new blocks of the hospital.

“They should start work. They have agreed to conserve the building and create four units: an OPD block, diagnostics block, and two inpatient wards. We want the government to start the work immediately,” said Dr. Iqbal Jaweed of the Alumni Association of Osmania Medical College. OMC students, faculty, doctors and heritage activists joined the march.

In May, the State government unveiled a plan to spend ₹560 crore to turn around the century-old hospital. Accordingly, the old building is set to be conserved and turned into the administrative offices, library, lecture hall and counselling centre. “But there has been no movement on the front and we are worried,” said Dr. Jaweed.