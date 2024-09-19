Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, has been arrested in Goa by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

This comes four days after the Narsingi police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate booked the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations of sexual assault by a woman.

According to Cyberabad SOT DCP Srinivas, Jani was arrested around the morning on Thursday. “He is being brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and will be produced in a local court here,” the official said. Following this, the police will take him into custody for further questioning.

The case came into light after a 21-year-old choreographer alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him. Since then the issue has been garnering attention and support from different bodies, including the Telangana Women’s Commission, Movie Artists Association (MAA) and others.