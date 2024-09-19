GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Choreographer Jani Master arrested in Goa

The case came into light after a 21-year-old choreographer alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him.

Updated - September 19, 2024 01:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Jani Master

Jani Master

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, has been arrested in Goa by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

This comes four days after the Narsingi police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate booked the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations of sexual assault by a woman.

According to Cyberabad SOT DCP Srinivas, Jani was arrested around the morning on Thursday. “He is being brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and will be produced in a local court here,” the official said. Following this, the police will take him into custody for further questioning.

The case came into light after a 21-year-old choreographer alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since she started working alongside him. Since then the issue has been garnering attention and support from different bodies, including the Telangana Women’s Commission, Movie Artists Association (MAA) and others.

Redressal committee issues a restraining order on choreographer Jani Master to keep TFTDDA head’s post in abeyance

Published - September 19, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.