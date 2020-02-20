Now, fly down to Vemulawada in a chopper and back at ₹ 30k

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

20 February 2020 18:29 IST

Telangana State Aviation Corporation launches the special Mahasivarathri service to the temple shrine till February 23, different packages on offer

The Government of Telangana has formally launched helicopter services for pilgrims planning to visit the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Minister for Tourism V. Srinivas Goud has formally launched the helicopter service from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Vemulawada Legislator Ch. Ramesh Babu, along with his wife, were the first passengers on the flight. The heli-services would be made available to the temple shrine till February 23.

Pilgrimage flight

Following Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao’s instructions, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud took initiatives for operating the helicopter service from Hyderabad to Vemulawada during the Mahasivarathri festival through the Telangana State Aviation Corporation.

The packages includes Hyderabad to Vemulawada (round trip) per head at ₹ 30,000 with a free darshan. Another package includes an aerial view of Vemulawada Temple town flying for seven minutes at ₹ 3,000 per head. Another package costing ₹ 5,500 per head is a 16-minute flight for an aerial view of the Vemulawada Temple town and Mid Manair Dam.

For bookings contact: 9400399999 and 9880505905.