Choppadandi police station ranked eighth best in country

An armed policeman guarding the police station from the sentry point used to shout aloud by pointing his armed weapon towards the visitor with a sharp “Kaun hai” (who is it?). The visitor would be allowed to move further only after disclosing his identity.

After convincing the policeman about his identity, the sentry would keep aside his weapon and let the visitor into the premises. This was the standard operating procedure followed in all police stations in the erstwhile Karimnagar district a decade ago.

Reason? Naxalites’ deep and wide presence in the area. Moreover, the road in front of the police stations used to be closed and barricaded sensing Naxalite attacks.

A turnaround

From a place where lesser mortals feared to enter, its a big turnaround. The visitor is welcome to any police station anytime. A signboard at the entrance reads, “Dear Citizen, Welcome To The Police Station” and another informs visitors to “Please Be Seated” and, “How Can I Help You?” at the reception counter.

They have become, as the police claim, people-friendly, child-friendly, disabled friendly and eco-friendly, winning accolades from people.

The Union Home Ministry, during its nation-wide survey on the performance of police stations, had ranked the Choppadandi police station in Karimnagar district as the eighth best.

Clean, green and cordial

From a cranky, congested place with filth all around, Choppadandi police station has turned into a model police station with a pleasant ambience and facilities for visitors and personnel manning it. Incidentally, it has also turned into a child-friendly one with children’s play equipment on the premises. Plus, disabled-friendly with wheelchairs and ramps to reach the SHO.

Visitors can park their vehicles comfortably, use toilets and also rest in the beautiful lawns, or in the comfortable waiting room. They are also offered drinking water and tea. The station is also plastic-free.

“I attribute this achievement to the commitment and consistent hard work of the personnel with the support of the people,” Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said speaking to The Hindu. This police station topped in detection and prevention of crime through electronic surveillance with the installation of CCTV cameras in all the villages under its jurisdiction, he added.