Choice of Droupadi Murmu shows Modi bats for the poor : Bandi

‘No one had clue about the choice’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to recognise and ensure the weaker sections and the downtrodden also got political representation and power and hence, chose Droupadi Murmu, a Scheduled Tribe person, for the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, said TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

Participating in a felicitation programme organised by the ST morcha wing of the party at the state office here on the occasion of Mrs. Murmu filing the nomination papers int New Delhi on Friday, the BJP leader said the entire central leadership starting from national president J.P. Nadda to others, should be congratulated on coming up with an “inspired” choice as the candidate and this was being hailed across the country.

Mr. Modi has been living up to the ideals of B. R. Ambedkar, who always strove for the rights of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections throughout his life. “The only way we can thank him for this gesture is make sure people from ST communities participate in large numbers in the public meeting scheduled to be held at Parade Grounds on July 3,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP claimed that the BJP was committed to providing representation to the hitherto neglected communities and pointed out that no one had any clue about the choice of a simpleton Mrs. Murmu till the announcement came from Mr. Nadda a few days ago.

“The announcement comes on a momentous occasion when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence and following the Constitution scripted by Ambedkar without major changes, which is unprecedented in the world,” he said. The party also recognises the need to come to the aid of the economically weaker sections and has been taking necessary steps, he added.

Former MP Ravinder Naik, ST Morcha president Hussain Naik, general secretary Bangaru Shruthi and other leaders were present. Earlier, celebrations broke out at the party office as women from the Lambada tandas danced to the drum beats with sweets distributed and slogans renting the air, hailing the BJP move for nominating Mrs. Murmu as presidential candidate.