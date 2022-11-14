Chirec cricket team emerges victorious

Chirec International School cricket players receiving the winners trophy from S.D.T. Rao, General Manager, The Hindu, Telangana and A.P. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Page Jr. College players with the runner-up trophy. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

For the young cricketing talent, The Hindu FIC-Roots inter-colleges and schools T-10 cricket championship in general and the final on Sunday, in particular, seemed to be the perfect platform to showcase skills even as millions of fans were glued to the TV sets to watch the T-20 World Cup final in Melbourne where England emerged winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

In tune with the spirit of the competition, there was an air of excitement and expectation as the two finalists Chirec International School and the Page Junior College clashed in the final watched by a select few at the Pallavi International School, Gandipet.

Interestingly, the contest had everything an average fan wanted - some lusty hitting, a couple of excellent, tight overs restricting the run-flow, fine wicketkeeping by Ayush of the winning team and the coaches sending animated messages to the boys out there depending on the match situation and when Chirec emerged winner, the celebrations were on the expected lines. And the beaming faces at the prize distribution later on said it all!

S.D.T. Rao, General Manager, The Hindu, Telangana and AP, speaking at the presentation ceremony, stressed on how the newspaper has been encouraging young talent across different age groups in the fields of arts, culture, sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Especially, the various quiz programmes and the cricket tournaments have been a big hit and we thank the sponsors and all the participants for making this event a huge success,” he said.

“We are grateful to refreshments partner Snow Kingdom, beverage partner Trim X and venue partner Pallavi International School, Gandipet,” Mr Rao said.

For his part, chief guest Mr. Malka Yasasvi, Chief operating Officer (COO) of Pallavi group of schools and Delhi Public Schools group, felt these kinds of sporting events are badly needed to inculcate the fighting qualities among the young talent and help them to be better individuals.

“We wish to continue our association with The Hindu in organising many more events,” he said.

“I think the whole The Hindu team led by Mr. Rao needs to be appreciated for putting in place everything the players and the match officials asked for to ensure it’s a smooth show,” said B.P. Padala, chairman, Roots collegium.