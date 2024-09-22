Actor Chiranjeevi honoured with Guinness World Record

Film star Chiranjeevi Konidela was honoured with the award of the most prolific star in the Indian film industry by the Guinness World Records at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The certificate was handed over by a representative of the Guinness World Records and the event also saw Bollywood star Aamir Khan sharing the dais. The certificate presented read “The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star achieved on 20 September 2024.”

Responding to the honour, Mr. Chiranjeevi said he had never expected such recognition from the Guinness World Records. He said that dance had become an integral part of his film career and also his life the way people were hooked onto it.

Aamir Khan said it was an honour to share the stage and he considered himself a big admirer of Chiranjeevi and also respects him as his elder brother. He said Chiranjeevi’s dance shows that he puts his heart and soul into it.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a post on ‘X’ congratulated the actor saying it was a matter of pride for Telugu people. TPCC president Mahesh Goud, Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and others also posted congratulating the actor.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also posted stating “From debut to dominance - what an incredible journey it has been for Chiranjeevi Garu! With 156 films, 537 songs, 24,000 dance moves, and countless memories, you @KchiruTweets Garu continue to inspire millions.”

Chiranjeevi was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded in India, last year. He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006. He is said to have performed more than 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in 156 films in a career spanning 45 years. Interestingly, September 22 also happens to be the day when he made his debut in 1978.

