Chiranjeevi chosen ‘Indian Film Personality of 2022’

Megastar will be conferred lifetime achievement award by the Central government

November 20, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been chosen as the ‘Indian Film Personality of 2022’ and will be conferred the lifetime achievement award by the Central government.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur at the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India at Goa on Sunday.

Mr. Thakur said Mr. Chiranjeevi was part of more than 150 feature films in his illustrious career spanning four decades. “Chiranjeevi is a renowned Indian actor, dancer, film producer, voice artist, philanthropist and politician who had predominantly worked in Telugu cinema with incredible performances in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil languages as well,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chiranjeevi attended in Hyderabad an old boys’ meeting of Sri Y.N.M. College at Narsapur where he studied. He said on the occasion that it was very difficult to excel in politics. Therefore, he withdrew from politics.

Mr. Chiranjeevi had founded Praja Rajyam Party in August 2008 and went on to become MLA. He merged the party later with Congress and became its Rajya Sabha member and Union Minister of State with independent charge of tourism.

He also said at the meeting that one should not be sensitive in politics but be tough. They should run roughshod over rivals and prepare themselves to get the same treatment from others. “Is it necessary for me?,” he asked. He also said his younger brother and actor Pawan Kalyan had fit well in politics because of his sharp tongue. Some day people will see Pawan Kalyan in high place, he said.

