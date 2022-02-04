Chintamadaka village will be a model for development: Harish

Finance Minister participates in house warming ceremony

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Chintamadaka will be a model for other villages in the country, when it comes to development.

The Minister participated in house warming ceremony of 164 families in the village, native of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Minister offered floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding the statue.

“The Chief Minister would be most happiest person today as all his villagers are happy. All the villagers of Chintamadaka stood as one and cooperated in the development of village. This is an example for others,” he said while participating in the programme.

Referring to the criticism by opposition parties against the proposed new constitution by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Finance Minister said this was proposed to do justice to dalits and tribals.

“We have to increase reservations. Is it possible under the present Constitution? Can the government propose reservations in the companies belonging to Adani and Ambani?” asked Mr. Harish Rao adding that the proposal for new Constitution was made to address these issues.

He said that farmers lost security as the Centre reduced subsidies and Telangana lost about ₹5,000 crore due to reduction of limits in Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM).