Chinta Mohan flays YSRCP, BJP for arresting Naidu

October 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has flayed the YSR Congress government led by Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy and the Union government for allegedly ‘conspiring’ to jail TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Dr. Chinta Mohan said ruling governments at the Centre and States are indulging in selective ‘witch-hunting’ and targeting Opposition leaders. He pointed out that Aam Aadmi Party leaders in New Delhi were jailed for months without any proper proofs.

“The Centre is using Central agencies to target leaders and parties. The same is the case in Andhra Pradesh also, where the ruling government has singled out Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and targeted him in connection with Skill Development scam,” he added.

He demanded that the YSR government should immediately release Mr. Naidu, who has been jailed in a ‘false case’. “Having known Mr. Naidu for 40 long years, I don’t think he will indulge in corruption,” he said. The senior Congress leader said it was not good for the ruling governments to target opposition parties and leaders.

Referring to the elections in Telangana, Dr. Chinta Mohan said the fortunes of the Congress party was on the upswing and it could win the polls. He demanded that the Union government provide OBC reservations in Parliament.

The Congress leader also flayed the Union government for backing Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza Strip. He said till date India had maintained neutrality in such situations. “It is surprising that the Central government chose to blatantly support Israel in its war against Palestine,” he pointed out.

He said going by the manner in which USA and Russia were responding to the Israel-Hamas war it appeared as if there could be World War III. He said the foreign policy followed by former Prime Ministers – Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were sound.