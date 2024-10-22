Chinta Mohan criticises Naidu govt. for financial mismanagement, highlights Telangana’s progress

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government’s failure to present its budget and its struggle to pay government employees’ salaries.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Mohan compared the economic trajectories of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since their bifurcation. He remarked that while Telangana, under the leadership of A. Revanth Reddy, aims to achieve a $1 trillion economy, Andhra Pradesh’s financial condition is worsening.

Mr. Mohan noted that his visit to the Telangana Secretariat highlighted the contrast between the two States, with Telangana making progress while Andhra Pradesh remains stagnant. He alleged that governance in Andhra Pradesh is in disarray, with administration being conducted from temporary structures.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Tirumala laddu, Mr. Mohan said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on the issue had harmed his political image. He also observed growing anti-Naidu sentiments in rural areas, stating that Mr. Naidu’s promise to implement the ‘Super 6 schemes’ within 100 days, along with the laddu controversy, had backfired.

On the issue of Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation, Mr. Mohan advised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to exercise caution, warning that such moves could deepen divisions within the country. He pointed out that out of India’s 140 crore population, 40 crore are Dalits, and the division of SCs had already played a role in the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Mohan also praised the Telangana government’s decision on the Musi River but suggested that the Chief Minister should consult intellectuals before making major decisions.