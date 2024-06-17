Chinna Reddy urges State govt. to rename Agriculture Department 

Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board Dr. G. Chinna Reddy urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to rename the Agriculture Department as the Agriculture-Farmer Welfare Department. He suggested that the government add “Farmer Welfare” to the name of the Agriculture Department, which works for the welfare and upliftment of farmers.

Chinna Reddy reminded that when the Congress government was in power in the united Andhra Pradesh State, it was called the ‘Agriculture - Farmer Welfare Department’. However, after the BRS government came to power in 2014, it was changed to only the Agriculture Department. Chinna Reddy noted that both the Central government and the Andhra Pradesh State government are now calling it the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department.

“The Congress party, which is committed to the welfare of farmers, has stated in its election manifesto that it will name it the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare when it comes to power in the State,” he added.