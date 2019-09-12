Chinna Jeeyar Swami gives helping hand to mountaineer

For 20-year-old mountaineer, Amgoth Tukaram, it was a pleasant surprise when Chinna Jeeyar Swami came forward to give ₹1.80 lakh for this next adventure trip to Mt. Kosciuszko in Australia, the highest peak in that continent.

The Australian trip, starting on October 10, is part of Mr. Tukaram’s dream to scale the seven tallest peaks in the world - having successfully completed three - Mt. Killimanjaro, Mt. Everesst and Mt. Elbrus - earlier.

Tukaram, who hails from Ibrahimpatnam, and 23-year-old Thirupathi of Vikarabad, have scaled Mt. Everest recently from the challenging South Col route to set a record of sorts.

"Its important that we do things to make our nation proud. I am happy that our voluntary organisation, Vikastarangini, is going to be a part of your journey of conquering the seven highest peaks of the world," the young mountaineer was told at the simple function to mark the donation today.

The mountaineer said that Vikastarangini had been doing lot of social service over the years and in 2010 played a key role in coming to the aid of the flood victims in Krishna and Penna rivers and also during the Nepal earthquake disaster by donating ₹ 50 lakhs as relief fund.

“I am grateful to the Swamiji for his kind contribution towards realising my dream and I promise that I will make my country proud,” Mr. Tukaram said.

The Chinna Jeeyar Swami also assured financial assistance to Mr. Tukaram in his pursuit to scale Mt. Aconcagua in Argentina this November.