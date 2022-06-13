Chinks need to be plugged in online property assessment system

Absence of any formal system for field verification could lead to large number of irregularities and instances of fraud with regard to property tax assessments which have been completely automated.

The government has removed the role of bill collectors and tax inspectors with regard to property tax assessments in view of widespread allegations of corruption and irregularities.

Now, the property tax identification numbers (PTIN) are generated either at the time of registration, or through self-assessment online. Online self-assessment is available at Mee Seva Centres too for a fee.

While the new intervention makes it so much easier for the citizens to register their properties, it is totally based on the premise that all property owners willing to register properties are genuine, law abiding citizens.

There is no system to verify the details provided by the property owner. Already cases have surfaced whereby a few PTINs have been mutated to different properties without the knowledge of the original owner.

To start with, there is no provision in the online self-assessment form to upload a picture of the property. This could lead to a lot of confusion and misdeeds considering the extremely unreliable and unscientific door numbering system of the GHMC.

The column of door number too can be filled with random numbers at will. At Mee Seva centres, the columns are being left blank, with the assurance that the numbers will be allotted after verification. However, no teams have been assigned the responsibility of verification and allotment of door numbers.

Secondly, while the property owners are asked to upload the property ownership proof, no verification system has been put in place to check for fraud.

“The system will accept even an empty document without any registration proof. It is based on the premise that nobody would register any property with malafide intent, when they set to lose money on property tax,” an official informed under the condition of anonymity.

While the premise works when it comes to earning revenue for GHMC, the fact that property tax receipts are accepted as documentary evidence for several kinds of transactions, including issue of Aadhaar cards, is ignored.

Unless a field verification and reliable door numbering system is put in place, it could be a herculean task to spruce up the records when large number of anomalies or frauds surface in future.