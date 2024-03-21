GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinese conspiring to defeat Modi in LS elections: Kishan Reddy

March 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy alleged that certain “international forces, including the Chinese, are conspiring to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections” and called upon people to vote in large numbers to thwart such attempts.

Talking to the media and before that to the people of Bagh Amberpet and other areas, where he was campaigning on Thursday, Mr. Reddy alleged that the Make in India scheme introduced five years ago had hit Chinese exports to India badly and hence, it wants to retaliate by working for Mr. Modi’s electoral defeat.

“China and Pakistan are unable to digest the rising profile of the country in the international arena, where Americans are consulting Mr. Modi on many issues while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging for the latter’s intervention to halt the ongoing war with Russia,” he said.

“The country’s name and prestige have increased ever since Mr. Modi took over as the Prime Minister and real change after Independence could be seen in the last 10 years due to the various development schemes initiated for the poor and downtrodden. The country’s spiritual past too, got a boost with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, improvement of the Kasi Viswanath Temple at Varanasi and many religious places in Telangana too,” he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that the development of the State in various spheres is only because of the funding by the Central Government. “We are fully confident that Mr. Modi will be elected with a bigger majority for his third term in office. I urge people to support me and Mr. Modi in the general elections for the country’s development, political stability, clean governance, for celebrating our glorious past, and welfare,” he added.

