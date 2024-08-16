GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China, Pakistan behind attack on Hindus in Bangladesh: BJP

K. Laxman recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, and Ambedkar, for attaining freedom from the British

Published - August 16, 2024 01:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national OBC morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman has accused Pakistan and China of being behind the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the student unrest, which led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing party men after hoisting the Tricolour at the State BJP office at Nampally on Independence Day on Thursday, the BJP leader said that Hindus continue to be the target of certain elements in the neighbouring country and it was a matter of grave concern but questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was maintaining silence on the issue.

Also Read | BJP, RSS go into huddle over question of next BJP president, fate of Bangladeshi Hindus

Mr. Laxman accused the Congress of joining hands with anti-national forces, including foreign elements, to divide the country in the name of caste and religion. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has even issued Aadhaar cards and other amenities to Rohingya refugees for the sake of votes without bothering about the country’s finances, he added.

The MP was also of the opinion that certain unnamed Arab and Western countries have conspired to weaken the country and it was the beholden duty of every countryman to stand united to fight against such divisive forces going beyond the caste and community differences.

He recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, and Ambedkar, for attaining freedom from the British. “Their sacrifices cannot be forgotten,” he said.

While Pakistan founder Jinnah divided the nation to ensure India was never at peace, certain outside forces and Congress are trying to do the same to erase the history of the freedom struggle, he said.

