Chilli farmers stage sit-in in Warangal, demand remunerative price

January 08, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer drying chillies. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Mild tension prevailed at the Enumamula agricultural market here on Monday as a group of aggrieved farmers made a vain bid to lay siege to the market yard in protest against the alleged denial of remunerative price to their ‘Wonder Hot’ variety of chilli produce in the market.

The agitated farmers squatted in front of the market yard and shouted slogans against some errant traders accusing them of forming a syndicate, thereby denying them remunerative price. Vehicular movement on the main road in front of the market yard was disrupted for some time.

Market officials and the police intervened to pacify the agitated farmers, who withdrew their sit-in following an assurance that their grievances will be looked into.

