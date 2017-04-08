Children watched parents burn

Kadavergu Renuka and Kadavergu Sridhar, children of mob attack victims K. Sudarshan and K Rajeswari, were on tenterhooks right from the morning on Thursday.

There were repeated attack on their parents. In the morning about 8 a.m. they went to the police station to lodge a complaint that Sudharshan and Rajeswari were beaten up and there was a threat to their life. About half a dozen accused were called to the police station and counselled. Sudarshan’s brother K. Mallesham, promised the police that they would sort out the issue amicably at home.

Leaving village

Following which the police allowed all of them to return to the village.

The couple got ready to leave the village before evening and after returning home they even started packing, according to locals.

When they were ready to lock their home, a mob led by Mallesham and his another brother Srinivas, reportedly dragged them to a nearest electric pole, tied them to it, doused them with kerosene and set them on fire. By the time the police rushed to the site after being informed the two were almost completely burnt.

No help

Renuka and Sridhar, accompanied by an elderly woman, were the only three persons who tried to save them. The children looked on helplessly as their parents were burnt alive.

Later police Head Constable Arjun and J. Chandram joined them in the effort to save the couple.

“Probably our people might have trusted Mallesham to keep his word. They should have instead retained Sudarshan and Rajeswari in the police station till the issue was settled completely. It was reported that one a neighbour Karunakar, in an inebriated condition caught Srinivas by his throat, this enraged the mob as it appeared that he was prompted to behave so by Sudarshan,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Byri Naresh, an activist of Atheist Society of India, said that police could have given protection to the couple till they left the village instead of leaving it in the middle.

Last rites held

After post-mortem the bodies of the couple were shifted to Dubbaka on Friday evening, where the last rites were performed by their son.