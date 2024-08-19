GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Children tie Rakhi on Revanth Reddy in gratitude for free medical treatment 

Published - August 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Children who underwent surgery for hearing impairment meet CM Revanth Reddy and thank him by tying Rakhis on Monday.

Several children who received government-supported surgeries for hearing impairment expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy by tying Rakhi on him on Monday. The children, all under five years old, benefited from the government’s initiative to address hearing impairment through surgical intervention.

Since assuming office, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has prioritized the treatment of children with hearing problems. Under his direction, the renowned Government ENT Hospital in Koti has significantly increased the number of Cochlear implant surgeries performed. The government has also provided support to those who underwent these costly procedures by offering free hearing aids through the LOC and CMRF schemes. Additionally, the government ensures one year of free Auditory Verbal Therapy (AVT) for the children, along with hearing aids.

Accompanied by ENT Hospital Superintendent Dr. Anand Acharya and Dr. D.K. Veena, the children who underwent the surgeries visited the Secretariat to thank the Chief Minister. Their family members also expressed their deep appreciation for the Chief Minister’s support in helping their children.

