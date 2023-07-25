ADVERTISEMENT

Children made to squat to wish KTR: Congress goes to SHRC

July 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking action against those responsible for making school children in Choppadandi constituency suffer on IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao’s birthday on Monday.

The Congress leaders led by Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kiran Reddy Chalama and others said that government school children in Choppadandi were made to squat in a format depicting ‘Happy Birthday KTR’. This is an attack on children and that too, poor ones from the downtrodden communities.

They said it was shameful that children were being used for impressing political bosses with disregard for child rights, and demanded action against the MLA and other BRS leaders concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US