Children made to squat to wish KTR: Congress goes to SHRC

July 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking action against those responsible for making school children in Choppadandi constituency suffer on IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao’s birthday on Monday.

The Congress leaders led by Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kiran Reddy Chalama and others said that government school children in Choppadandi were made to squat in a format depicting ‘Happy Birthday KTR’. This is an attack on children and that too, poor ones from the downtrodden communities.

They said it was shameful that children were being used for impressing political bosses with disregard for child rights, and demanded action against the MLA and other BRS leaders concerned.

