GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children from Quthbullapur rally against dog menace

Published - July 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a move against recurring dog menace incidents across Hyderabad, children from residential colonies of Quthbullapur staged a protest urging Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and officials to intervene and address the issue in their area. The children also filed a complaint with the Pet Basheerabad police against Kompally municipal commissioner and chairman.

About 30 children from the NCL North Colony took out a rally holding placards to the Pet Basheerabad police station, located about 2 km away.  Police said that a General Diary (GD) entry has been made following their complaint. “We will be writing to the municipality in this regard,” said the police.

In the videos being shared on social media platforms, the children can be heard claiming that the municipal commissioner of Kompally municipality is not listening to their problems. “Our families have made multiple representations to the municipality highlighting the danger of stray dogs,” they said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.