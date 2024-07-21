Children from Quthbullapur rally against dog menace

In a move against recurring dog menace incidents across Hyderabad, children from residential colonies of Quthbullapur staged a protest urging Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and officials to intervene and address the issue in their area. The children also filed a complaint with the Pet Basheerabad police against Kompally municipal commissioner and chairman.

About 30 children from the NCL North Colony took out a rally holding placards to the Pet Basheerabad police station, located about 2 km away. Police said that a General Diary (GD) entry has been made following their complaint. “We will be writing to the municipality in this regard,” said the police.

Children of various residential colonies in Quthbullapur arrived at Pet Basheerabad Police station to file a complaint against stray DOGS and Kompally municipal commissioner & pic.twitter.com/UFfLT54wQv — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 21, 2024

In the videos being shared on social media platforms, the children can be heard claiming that the municipal commissioner of Kompally municipality is not listening to their problems. “Our families have made multiple representations to the municipality highlighting the danger of stray dogs,” they said.