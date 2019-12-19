‘Children could get stroke after viral fever’

Doctors of a private hospital suspect that a 12-year-old girl from Patancheru suffered brain stroke because of post-viral fever fatigue.

The young patient was partially paralysed on the left side —dropping face and not able to hold things with left hand — and difficulty in walking.

She recovered after a month-long treatment. Consultant neurologist at SLG Hospitals said that though it could not be established beyond doubt that post-viral fever fatigue caused he stroke, she cautioned parents against kids developing abnormalities after an episode of viral fever.

After the 12-year-old girl suffered from fever, she had difficulty in walking, holding things.

“Her parents thought she was putting up an act and neglected it for two days. Later, the child was put through a series of examinations and investigations to assess the condition.

The MRI reports showed narrowing of internal carotid artery in the neck, and inflammation in the vessel walls,” said Dr Suma.

The consultant neurologist said because of narrowing of the vessel walls, blood supply to brain decreased, leading to stroke.

The child recovered only after a month-long treatment but was still on medication.

Dr Suma said other reasons that children might suffer brain stroke included cardiac problems, leading to clot in heart, which might travel to brain, congenital heart disease, or inflammation of blood vessel due to collagen vascular disorders. Besides, she said, children might develop the complications after a bout of non-specific viral fever.

When compared to adults, recovery from stroke was faster among children because their brain had more plasticity, said the consultant neurologist.