Child welfare dept. official nabbed for misappropriating funds

March 01, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Thursday, arrested a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) from the office of the Director of Women’s Development & Child Welfare Department for allegedly misappropriating government funds to the tune of ₹65.78 lakh.

Officials said that a case of criminal misconduct was registered against Anishetty Sridevi, former CDPO of Jainoor, Adilabad district, who is presently working at the office of Director of Women’s Development & Child Welfare in Hyderabad.

“During her tenure as CDPO in Jainoor, Adilabad, from 2015 to 2016, she had misappropriated government funds to the tune of ₹65,78,467. The amount was pertaining to milk meant for distribution to tribal children. Thereby, she had abused her official position by creating false statements for incurring expenses under the ‘Aarogya Laxmi Milk Supply’ to 322 Anganwadi centres,” ACB said.

As part of investigation, she was arrested on Thursday and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar. The case is under investigation.

