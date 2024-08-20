Child rape survivor to give statement at her residence

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Malakpet police of Hyderabad Commissionerate to get the statement of a visually challenged seven-year-old rape survivor by the magistrate at her residence.

The victim’s mother knocked the doors of the High Court by filing a writ petition stating that the investigating officer of the rape case was insisting that the girl, who lives in Vikarabad district, should come to Hyderabad for recording her statement. The Judge directed the Station House Officer of Malakpet police station to submit a requisition to the Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Kodangal, to record the victim’s statement under Section 183 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The visually challenged girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on the hostel premises by a bathroom cleaner of the hostel in July. Based on the complaint of the girl’s parents, a First Information Report under Sections 65 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 3 read with 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was filed.

The investigating officer issued summons to the girl, who was taken to her home in Vikarabad district by her parents, to come to Hyderabad to record her statement. The petitioner’s advocate, Vasudha Nagaraj, presenting her contentions, informed the court that the seven-year-old girl did not have more than 25% vision.

The advocate told the court that the victim, a minor, was already horrified by the sexual assault and was too scared to come to Hyderabad. Ms. Nagaraj explained that the provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act facilitated recording of the victim’s statement at her residence.

The Judge, passing the order, said that as per Section 183 of BNS “it is clear that any magistrate could record the statement, whether the magistrate had jurisdiction or not”. Going by the victim’s age and condition, it was appropriate for the police to record the victim’s statement at her residence, the order said.

The statement should be recorded within 10 days of receiving the order copy, the Judge said. The matter would be heard again on September 17.

