Child dies in wall collapse during Pattana Pragathi works

Tragedy struck during the Pattana Pragathi works at Kotthur Janda in Hanamkonda on Sunday when a wall hit by an earth mover collapsed on two children killing a 5-year-old girl while they were playing.

The mishap took place when an earthmover machine deployed to clean up an open drain hit a wall which collapsed on children playing on the other side.

While the 5-year-old girl died in the accident her 8-year-old brother suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital. The family hails from Govindaraopet in Mulugu district and had shifted to the city. The children’s father D. Sambashiva works as a carpenter.

According to the police, said that the parents were inside their home at Kotthur Janda while the children were playing outside beside the wall when the wall collapsed on them suddenly.

The police said that the operator of the earthmover was talking on mobile phone while clearing up the drain and the machine hit the wall pushing it on the children playing on its other side.

The GWMC disaster response team cleared the debris. Hanamkonda police have registered case and body was shifted to MGM Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu visited the family of the victim and consoled them. The Minister promised whatever the benefits and compensation will receive from the State government that would be provided by the district administration.