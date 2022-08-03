Chikoti Praveen and others appear before ED on the second day 

Casino businessman Chikoti Praveen appeared before the office of the Enforcement Directorate here on the second day for questioning in connection with his alleged violations under Foreign Exchange Management Act, on Tuesday.

His aides Madhava Reddy and Sampath appeared separately and left the ED premises late in the evening.

Mr. Praveen who reached the Basheerbagh office at around 11 a.m., was seen walking in holding a set of documents.

He spoke to media persons and said he was cooperating with the ED officials regarding the alleged violations, and maintained that several agencies were circulating false allegations against him.

“Content being published by profiles and IDs on Twitter and Facebook in my name are absolutely fake. I also lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station to take necessary action,” he said.

Mr. Praveen did not respond to questions such as suspicious transactions, nexus with VIPs from celebrity and political circles, and the questioning sessions with the ED.