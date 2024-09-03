Chief Secretary wants enumeration of losses due to rains before the weekend

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials of different departments to complete enumeration of losses on account of the heavy rains and submit a comprehensive report before the weekend.

The Chief Secretary said there was no let-up in rains and floods in several districts and the officials concerned should deploy their teams at the field level to assess the losses. The report on losses should be submitted incorporating the GPS coordinates. Officials should work out the modalities pertaining to constitution of disaster response force at the district level in tune with the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The officials should factor in aspects like requirement of funds, staff, equipment and others in the preparation of the report.

Ms. Santhi Kumari gave the instructions during a high-level review meeting with senior officials of different departments on Tuesday. She asked the officials to continue the relief and rehabilitation measures with the same intensity till the rain abates.