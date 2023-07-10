Chief Secretary urges Centre to clear pending projects immediately

July 10, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has requested the Central government to give speedy clearances to various pending projects pertaining to the State.

The Chief Secretary, who went to New Delhi on a day’s visit on Monday, called on senior officials of different departments and urged them to expeditious accord clearances to the pending projects. She discussed pending projects with Defence Secretary A. Giridhar, Union Forests and Environment Secretary Leela Nandan, Roads and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain among others during her visit.

During her meeting with Mr. Giridhar, Ms. Santhi Kumari explained him about the proposed elevated corridors - Paradise junction to Kandlakoya ORR and Paradise junction to road connecting the Karimnagar, Ramagundam highway – for which clearance was required from the Defence Ministry. Defence land needs to be acquired for the proposed skywalk at Mehdipatnam junction.

The government would need a total of 150.39 acre defence land for the three projects and it had decided to allot alternate lands in lieu of the lands acquired from the Defence Ministry. Mr. Giridhar assured that the Ministry would seek information from the concerned and examine the proposals before taking an appropriate decision.

During her meeting with Mr. Leela Nandan, she requested the Ministry to clear 60 proposals from the State government pending with National Board for Wildlife. The board could convene a special meeting with the concerned to accord clearances for works proposed under PMGSY and those relating to extremist affected areas. She requested Mr. Anurag Jain to give clearances to works related to regional ring road.

