Chief Secretary tells officials to compile details of vacant posts

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 22:25 IST

State government resolves to fill around 50,000 vacant posts

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officials of all the departments to compile the number of vacancies which are to be filled through direct recruitment under their purview.

The officials concerned should submit the details of the vacancies in the prescribed format so that they could be compiled and submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

A day after the Chief Minister announced the government’s resolve to fill around 50,000 vacant posts, the Chief Secretary convened a meeting of special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments on Monday to take stock of the number of vacancies.

He announced that a separate cell would be created for expediting the recruitment related processes.

The government is committed to complete the recruitment process by bringing necessary changes and reforms.

Accordingly, it was decided to put in place a proper mechanism to fill vacant posts in different departments, he said.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Chitra Ramachandran, Shanti Kumari, Rani Kumidini, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Rajat Kumar and Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials were present in the meeting.