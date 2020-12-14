Chief Secretary tells officials to compile details of vacant posts

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officials of all the departments to compile the number of vacancies which are to be filled through direct recruitment under their purview.
The officials concerned should submit the details of the vacancies in the prescribed format so that they could be compiled and submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
A day after the Chief Minister announced the government’s resolve to fill around 50,000 vacant posts, the Chief Secretary convened a meeting of special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all the departments on Monday to take stock of the number of vacancies.
He announced that a separate cell would be created for expediting the recruitment related processes.
The government is committed to complete the recruitment process by bringing necessary changes and reforms.
Accordingly, it was decided to put in place a proper mechanism to fill vacant posts in different departments, he said.
Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Chitra Ramachandran, Shanti Kumari, Rani Kumidini, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Rajat Kumar and Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials were present in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath