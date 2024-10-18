Chief Secretary reviews Group-I Mains being conducted after 13 years

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said all arrangements have been made for the Group-1 Mains examinations to be held in 46 examination centers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajigiri districts from October 21 to 27.

She held a video conference on Thursday with the District Collectors, Police Commissioners and concerned officials on the smooth conduct of the examinations. She said that 31,383 candidates have qualified for the Mains examinations and that security has been provided to prevent any kind of untoward incidents at all the centers.

District Collectors will directly supervise the conduct of these examinations and the concerned Police Commissioners will also make appropriate arrangements, she said. Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) chairman M. Mahender Reddy said that Group-1 examinations are being conducted after a gap of 13 years and the last time the mains exams were held in 2011.

He advised the officials to be cautious as conducting the exams will be a challenge in the present circumstances where false and misleading information and rumours are likely to be created in social media against the smooth conduct of the exam.

TGPSC Secretary Naveen Nicholas said that 85% candidates have downloaded their hall-tickets so far. He said CCTVs have been installed in every examination hall, Chief Superintendent’s room and surrounding areas and they will be monitored through the control room set up in the TGPSC office. Special staff are being deployed to take the biometric attendance of the candidates. He said that an extra hour is allocated specially for the disabled. Candidates who need assistants (scribes) to write the exam, have been asked to specifically mention on the hall tickets of those candidates and four centers have been set up for them.

DGP Jitender said that elaborate arrangements have been made at all the examination centres where Group-1 will be held and all measures have been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the examinations. TGSPDCL MD Musharraf Ali, Family Welfare Department Commissioner Karnan, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri District Collectors Anudeep, Shashank, Gautam respectively and other officials were present.

