Chief Secretary inspects SRDP work

Complete Bahadurpura, Aramghar work soon, officials told

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the officials to ensure completion of the flyover work at Bahadurpura and the elevated corridor between Aramghar and Nehru Zoological Park ahead of the respective deadlines, a statement from GHMC informed.

The elevated corridor of 4.08 kilometres, which is the longest structure in the whole SRDP project, should be completed by March next year, and the Bahadurpura flyover of 690 meters length, by March this year.

GHMC engineering officials explained to the Chief Secretary that the elevated corridor is being delayed due to problems related to acquisition of a few properties. A total 163 properties were to be acquired, of which acquisition of a few is still pending.

Mr. Somesh Kumar advised the officials to make efforts to complete the flyover without acquisition of the properties, yet adhering to the basic design of the flyover. Coordination should be established with other departments such as Southern Discom, Urban Biodiversity wing, and water board for uninterrupted progress of work, he said.

GHMC Commissioner D.S .Lokesh Kumar, Engineer in Chief Ziauddin, Chief Engineer Devanand accompanied the Chief Secretary, the statement informed.