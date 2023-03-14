ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary directs officials to speed up recruitment for vacancies notified in different departments

March 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

She asks officials to create a dashboard for reviewing the progress of appointments from time-to-time 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari | Photo Credit: arrangement

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to speed up the recruitment process for the vacancies notified in different departments.

She wanted the officials to focus on expediting resolution to issues relating to service, roster points and reservations in identifying the vacant posts so that they could be notified for recruitment at the earliest. The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with senior officials of State recruitment agencies like Telangana State Public Service Commission, police and medical recruitment boards and university common recruitment board on the progress of the recruitment process.

She wanted the officials to set up a special dashboard for reviewing the progress of recruitments from time-to-time so that the process could be completed speedily. The government had so far notified 17,285 vacant posts and 17 notifications had been issued for filling them. Officials informed the Chief Secretary that preliminary examinations were conducted for some posts and steps were underway to conduct written examinations for Group II, III and IV posts before July.

Written tests in respect of notifications issued by the TSPSC had been completed and the vacancies would be filled by November-end. Notification for filling 17,516 posts had been issued through the Police Recruitment Board and preliminary tests in this regard had been completed. Officials assured the Chief Secretary that written test for the police recruitment would be completed in April and recruitment process would be completed by September-end.

Ms. Santhi Kumari recalled that close to 10,000 posts had been notified by the Medical and Health Services Board at different levels while appointments for another 10,000 posts notified by the Telangana Residential Educational Recruitment Board would be completed by September-end.

