Chief Secretary and DGP do a recce of Medaram

There should be no let up in arrangements for the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara as the State government has taken it prestigiously, said Chief Secretary (CS) K. Somesh Kumar.

He arrived here along with DGP M. Mahender Reddy on Wednesday and closeted with District Collector R.V. Karnan, Superintendent of Police S.S.G. Patil, and other officials. “The Chief Minister has been taking stock of the situation on a daily basis. He has also alloted a helicopter for officials here to inspect the arrangements,” Mr. Somesh Kumar said.

Both the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan are likely to visit Medaram on February 7, the auspicous day on which both the tribal deities adorn the altar.

Visit all sites

The CS and DGP, accompanied by local officers visited the helipad, the altar site and other public places as part of their visit.

DGP Mahender Reddy said they have taken all precautions to avoid a stampede like situation by erecting barricades, deployed enough police personnel to regulate crowds, and installed 400 CCTVs that would be monitored by a group of officers at the Command Control Room set up at the ITDA camp office opposite the altar in Medaram village.

24/7 monitoring

“There will be round-the-clock monitoring of all places surrounding Medaram village. We are prepared for all exigencies,” Mr Mahender Reddy said.