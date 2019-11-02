Chief secretaries to meet on Nov. 4

The stalemate over the objections raised by Telangana government against the out-of-turn promotions given to police officers by the previous TDP government in Andhra Pradesh appears to be heading for a resolution.

A crucial meeting of the Chief Secretaries of the two States — S.K. Joshi of Telangana and his AP counterpart L.V. Subrahmanyam — is scheduled to be held here on November 4 to discuss the issue threadbare and evolve amicable solution.

The meeting comes in the light of the advice given by the Union Home Ministry during the meeting of the two Chief Secretaries convened in New Delhi on October 9.

The previous TDP government in Andhra Pradesh promoted 37 officers of the rank of inspectors, DSPs and SPs (non-cadre) ahead of the previous elections amid allegations from the YSR Congress Party that the promotions were aimed at “misuse” of police.

The Telangana government too raised objections as the promotions would impact the seniority list and thereby, the allocation of the officials of DSP and above rank between the two States.

The Telangana government complained to the Union Ministry that the revised seniority list of various cadres was in “utter disregard” to agreed procedures as well as rules mentioned in the Rule 34 of the AP Subordinate Service Rules 1996.