Chief Minister recalls services of PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary 

June 28, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that former Prime Minister and son of Telangana soil, P.V. Narasomha Rao has rescued the country from critical conditions.

People are now reaping the benefits of the financial reforms he had introduced as the then Prime Minister of the country. The Chief Minister recalled the services of Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

He said Narasimha Rao laid the foundations of modern India with equanimity and tried to place the country on the high growth trajectory on the lines of developed countries. With his able administration, the former Prime Minister did great job for the country. “All credit will go to the son of Telangana soil P.V. Narasimha Rao who rescued the country from the worst economic crises with his game changing economic reforms,” Mr. Rao said.

He said the people had the responsibility to honour the former Prime Minister by recollecting the services he rendered to the country. As part of this, the State Government was officially conducting Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary celebrations, he said adding all should strive for the development of the country drawing inspiration from the ideals cherished by the former Prime Minister.

