Chief Minister warns officials not to harass farmers

February 01, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has warned that the government will not tolerate officials taking decisions recklessly without consulting the government and bringing a bad name.

The issue of some officials inspecting the agriculture pumpsets in Mahabubnagar recently came up for discussion during a review meeting on the applications received in the recently conducted Praja Palana at the Secretariat, on Thursday.

The Chief Minister asked the Transco CMD Rizvi on the issue and enquired about the incident. Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the issue of the survey of pumpsets came to his notice, also adding that Discom Director (Operations) Srinivasa Reddy gave the orders and Superintendent Engineer (SE) N.S.R. Murthy implemented them.

He also informed the Chief Minister that Director Srinivasa Reddy has been removed from duty and the SE was transferred. The Chief Minister said the government will not tolerate any decision that embarrasses the government.

