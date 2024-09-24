Chief Minister wants CCTV cameras at lakes and tanks within ORR limits  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials of the Municipal Administration department to install CCTV cameras around the lakes and tanks within the outer ring road to see that there is no scope for encroachments.

The Chief Minister was particular that efforts should be made to protect the lakes under the purview of ORR and directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps to prevent encroachments in the lake bodies. The directions assume significance in light of the demolition drive launched by HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency).

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a review meeting on Musi Riverfront Development and Metro Rail with senior officials on Tuesday. He wanted the officials to enumerate people who were living in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and tanks where there were rampant encroachments.

At the same time, officials were directed to enumerate details of people, especially the poor, residing in the areas covered under the Musi river bed. Mr Revanth Reddy asked the officials to ensure that eligible poor were given double-bedroom houses or explore options for alternative rehabilitation measures for the affected families to instil confidence among them.

