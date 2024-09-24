GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister wants CCTV cameras at lakes and tanks within ORR limits  

Officials directed to prevent encroachments in water bodies  

Published - September 24, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A. Revanth Reddy 

A. Revanth Reddy  | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials of the Municipal Administration department to install CCTV cameras around the lakes and tanks within the outer ring road to see that there is no scope for encroachments.

The Chief Minister was particular that efforts should be made to protect the lakes under the purview of ORR and directed the officials concerned to take appropriate steps to prevent encroachments in the lake bodies. The directions assume significance in light of the demolition drive launched by HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency).

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a review meeting on Musi Riverfront Development and Metro Rail with senior officials on Tuesday. He wanted the officials to enumerate people who were living in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and tanks where there were rampant encroachments.

At the same time, officials were directed to enumerate details of people, especially the poor, residing in the areas covered under the Musi river bed. Mr Revanth Reddy asked the officials to ensure that eligible poor were given double-bedroom houses or explore options for alternative rehabilitation measures for the affected families to instil confidence among them.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.